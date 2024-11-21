4 suspected ‘outlaw’ motorcycle gang members arrested following robbery, gun seizures, 1 outstanding: police

Police seized 17 firearms and Hells Angels' vests among other things during four recent raids. (OPP photos)

Police have charged five suspected members of “outlaw” motorcycle gangs following a recent robbery in southwestern Ontario that led to the seizure of 17 firearms.

The incident happened on Sept. 21 in Cambridge.

Police subsequently launched an investigation, which resulted in the OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) and Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Emergency Response Team executing two search warrants on Oct. 17 in Cambridge and Kitchener.

Two additional search warrants were then executed in Seaforth and Whitby on Oct. 24.

Police said the raids led to the seizure of 17 firearms, a prohibited device known as a “get back whip,” ammunition, nine magazines, multiple cell phones, possession and acquisition licences from two Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (MC) members, three Hells Angels’ vests, a quantity of unknown pills, and other unidentified stolen property.

In the end, 14 charges were laid against five individuals: 39-year-old Brandon Marostega, of Kitchener; 38-year-old Mathew Indewey, of Cambridge; 29-year-old Brandon Anderson-Grove, of Northumberland; 36-year-old Jason McGown, of Seaforth; and 34-year-old Bradley McLaughlin, of Whitby.

Marostega, Indewey, McGown, and McLaughlin were arrested and released. They are all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Anderson-Grove, who is wanted for one count of robbery.

Police say four of the accused individuals are members of the Hells Angels MC while the fifth belongs to the Red Devils MC.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.