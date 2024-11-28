Ontario family says dream renovation project has become their ‘worst nightmare’

A Whitby family says a home renovation project has turned into their 'worst nightmare,' as construction continues into its 17th straight month.

“We are never going to be able to recover from this, and the emotional trauma and shock of it. The dream has turned into a nightmare,” Premila Lobo told CTV News Toronto.

Lobo and her husband Rajesh Baht wanted to expand the kitchen in their home, add a family room and a legal basement apartment suite.

They said they hired a contractor to do the work for $255,000.

The renovations are more than a year behind schedule, the couple claims, and causing concern as they have already paid $175,000.

“He promised he would fix the interior by Thanksgiving and Christmas (of 2023), and so on, and so on. Now, we are 13 months in, and we still don’t have the interior done,” said Lobo.

According to the couple, the basement cannot be used, windows still need to be installed, and with winter coming, they’re worried parts of their home will be exposed to the elements as they are far from being finished.

“We have a long way to go. The electrical has to be done, the insulation. This is supposed to be the kitchen, the family room and the legal addition and there is a lot more to do,” said Baht.

The money they paid to the contractor was supposed to cover the work being done, but they said they were shocked to discover tradespeople, who did much of the work so far, had yet to be paid.

“I have a whole list of unpaid subtrades right from the flooring guy to the electrician to the drywallers to the foundation company and many more,” said Lobo.

They said they discovered liens were either placed on their home or pending for $88,397, and the unpaid tradesworkers' salaries added to another $11,000, meaning there was just over $99,00 owed.

The couple signed a contract with Dennis Design Build of Whitby, Ont. CTV News reached out to the owner, Trevor Dennis, who said there were issues getting permits for the renovation and that he still hopes to finish the renovation project.

“At no time have I ever walked away from this project,” said Dennis, “The job was extremely delayed for reasons that were not mine and I’m trying to complete it.”

When CTV News informed the couple what Dennis said, they were left unconvinced, saying he had also told them he would finish the work but still has yet to do so.

“There are no specifics. He says he is going to do something, but when I say when, who, what, how there are no specifics. He will just say I’m going to do it,” said Baht.

The renovation project, soon entering its 17th month and yet another Christmas season, has been difficult for the family, as they wanted a family room where their two daughters could practice their music playing piano and violin.

“We want him to finish the job and if he is not able to do it, refund the money so we can get someone else to do it to give us our home back,” said Lobo.