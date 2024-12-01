Man, 25, charged with murder after allegedly killing mother in Pickering: police

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother on Sunday morning in Pickering, say police.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother on Sunday morning in Pickering, say police.

The incident happened on Weyburn Square near Foxwood Trail, which is west of Whites Road and north of Sheppard Avenue East.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area at about 5:10 a.m.

Police said officers at the scene located a female with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto where she was pronounced deceased a short time later, said Acting Duty Insp. Andre Wyatt.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, he said that the victim was found at the scene in “medical distress” with “some significnt, life-threatening injuries.”

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Sheila Hercules. She is Durham Region’s 10th murder victim of the year.

The accused in her murder is 25-year-old, Aidan Hercules, police said.

In a news release, DPRS said that the victim died after being “assaulted” by her son.

Wyatt said Hercules was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, but has since been remanded into custody, he added.

Investigators noted that while there had been a collision on the street where the victim was located, they noted that Hercules died as a result of being assaulted.

Police would not say exactly what occurred, nor did they have any details to provide about what may have motivated this fatal assault.

“No further suspects are outstanding and there is no concern for public safety,” DRPS said in a release.

Anyone with further information, incuding video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.