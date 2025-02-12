Fire intentionally set on front porch of Whitby home: police

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after an arson in Whitby on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an arson in the area of Rivers Edge Place and Fairmount Drive.

A fire was burning on the front porch of a home, according to police, and officers were able to extinguish it.

Police say a small container filled with an ignitable fluid was on the porch ,and one of the home’s windows was broken.

No one was injured.

Police are now asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3003 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.