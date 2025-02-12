Man wanted after allegedly assaulting victim in hate-motivated incident at Oshawa school

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/DurhamRegionalPolice)

Police are looking for a man after he allegedly assaulted someone in a hate-motivated incident in Oshawa last week.

Durham police say on Feb. 3, at 11:45 a.m., the victim was at Maxwell Heights Secondary School on Coldstream Drive near Harmony Road North and Taunton Street East when the suspect approached them.

The suspect allegedly made hate-based comments at the victim and attempted to remove their headdress, according to police.

A witness reportedly aided the victim and chased the suspect away.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

Durham police are now looking for a person they describe as a white man in his 50s, standing six feet tall with a heavy build. Police say he is bald, unshaven and was wearing a black jacket at the time of the incident.

No further details of the victim will be released to protect their identity.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact D/Cst. Edwards of the East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2483.