‘No connection established’: Durham police investigating fire at same Oshawa home where 2024 homicide occurred

Firefighters work to put out an early morning fire at a home in Oshawa on Feb. 12, 2025. (Simon Sheehan, CP24 Live Eye)

Police are investigating an early morning fire at the same Oshawa home where a homicide happened last year.

Durham police say shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a fire at a home in the area of Eulalie Avenue and Huron Street.

The residence involved in the fire is the same location where Parween Adel was murdered in November 2024.

At the time, the 48-year-old was found “suffering from obvious signs of trauma” and her husband, 41-year-old Hakim Adel, was charged with first-degree murder.

Police say while the investigation is ongoing, no connection has been made between Adel’s murder and Wednesday’s fire.

Currently, the home is lived in by an elderly woman and two five-year-old children however, no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, according to police.

Any witnesses or anyone with video footage is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Janice Golding