Man critically injured in 9-vehicle collision north of Uxbridge

A Durham Regional Police officer looks at the screen in her car at a Bowmanville, Ont., shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A man has been rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a nine-vehicle collision north of Uxbridge on Tuesday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police Service say they were called to Regional Road 1 (Concession Road 7), just south of Fowlers Road, shortly after 10:30 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Investigators say one man is in life-threatening condition, adding the other victims involved are being assessed on the scene.

They did not provide further details about the collision and have not said if any charges will be laid.

Police are urging drivers to consider alternate routes as the roadway will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.