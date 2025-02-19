3 suspects wanted after multiple vehicles set on fire in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Three suspects are wanted for allegedly setting multiple vehicles on fire in Whitby on Monday.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to assist fire crews near Hopkins Street and Nichol Avenue.

When they arrived, several vehicles were found on fire. Crews immediately extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Police said they had reviewed surveillance video and saw three suspects pouring an ignitable liquid over vehicles and lighting them on fire.

Investigators do not have descriptions of the suspects. They are asking anyone with video footage to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2850 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.