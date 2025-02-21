4 people arrested in Oshawa after police find ‘a large quantity’ of meth and cash

A Durham Regional Police officer looks at the screen in her car on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Four people are facing drug charges after Durham police say officers found a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash while responding to a disturbance in Oshawa.

Police say officers were called to 25 John Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday for a report of “unwanted” individuals causing a disturbance. During the investigation, officers allegedly discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

Officials did not disclose how much money was found or the amount of methamphetamine they recovered.

Two men and two women were arrested at the scene without incident.

All suspects were held for a bail hearing. For a full list of suspects and their charges visit this link.

Police are pleading for anyone with information to contact Det. Baumgartner from the Central East Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2703.

Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous is also asked to contact Durham Regional Crime Stoppers where they may be eligible for a “cash reward.”