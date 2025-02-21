Police appeal for witnesses after racial slurs used during City of Pickering Zoom meeting

Police are looking for witnesses in connection with a hate motivated incident that occurred during a City of Pickering Zoom meeting last week.

Police say that during the meeting multiple unidentified suspects shouted racial slurs. Police say that one of the individuals then exposed themselves while another drew a swastika.

The meeting occurred on Feb. 12, but police say that they only became aware of the “disturbing” incidents two days later.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.