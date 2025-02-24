Registered massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client at Oshawa clinic

A 59-year-old registered massage therapist, who has been working in the field for more than two decades, has been charged after police allege a client was sexually assaulted at a clinic in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say on Jan. 27 the suspect was employed as an RMT at a Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic located in the area of Wilson Road North and Taunton Road East.

According to police, the suspect allegedly touched the victim inappropriately during a massage. Officers arrested Franklin Jimenez three weeks later and charged him with sexual assault. The charge has not been tested in court.

Police say Jimenez has been working as a RMT for more than 20 years at various clinics across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area. They add he is no longer employed at that clinic.

DRPS shared a photograph of the suspect, as police say they are concerned there may be more victims.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1649 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.