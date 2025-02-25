Woman allegedly stole a marked security vehicle in Whitby, tried to evade police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police say a 40-year-old is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after she allegedly stole a marked security vehicle and tried to evade police in Whitby earlier this week.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to 625 Victoria St. East shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to reports, police said an unidentified woman stole a security vehicle and drove off.

Officers said they were able to quickly find the vehicle nearby and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the woman refused to comply.

When she slowed for a red light, police said they were able to box her in and arrest her without incident.

They added that they determined she was impaired by alcohol as they got her out of the car.

Police charged Quebec resident Jessica Pomerleau with various charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and operating while impaired, that is, exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.