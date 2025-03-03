Man charged for allegedly stealing copper and aluminum from air conditioning units in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)

A 41-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing copper and aluminum from air conditioning units in Oshawa.

Police say an investigation into the theft from Jan. 13 revealed that the suspect dismantled three air conditioning units, and removed the copper and aluminum from the unit compressors at 214 Simcoe Street North.

Police say air conditioning units at several properties, including industrial buildings, restaurants, the Oshawa Armories, and churches, have been targeted and robbed recently.

The thefts involve cutting copper tubing from air conditioning/HVAC units, police say.

Michael De Laurentiis, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief/damage of property over $5,000, theft, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging the public to report any suspicious activity.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.