Police Service Dog sniffs out and catches vehicle theft suspect

PSD Brooks Assists in Arrest of Suspects After Attempted Vehicle Theft. (DRPS K9/Instagram)

Police Service Dog (PSD) Brooks tracked and apprehended one of two suspects after they allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in Ajax on Sunday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say the suspects fled on foot after they arrived at a stolen vehicle in progress call on Pickett Street near Audley Road.

PSD Brooks, along with multiple officers and the DRPS K9 unit, successfully tracked and located one suspect.

Police say the second suspect was arrested nearby without incident.

Ethan Derose, 19, of no fixed address was charged with possession of electronic device for motor vehicle theft, theft of motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, trespassing at night and possession of break-in instruments.

Mohamed Naouai, 18, of Quebec was charged with two counts of failure to comply with release orders and six other offences.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.