Police seek info after swastikas, profane language spraypainted at Clarington, Ont. playground

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on February 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police are looking for witnesses and information after swastikas and profane language were found spraypainted on playground equipment in Clarington, Ont. over the weekend.

Based on witness accounts, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they believe this incident of “hate-motivated mischief” occurred sometime between 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 4 p.m. on March 1.

Police said they were called to Stuart Park, which is south of Highway 2 between Prestonvale and Trulls roads, on Saturday at about 4:15 p.m.

They said that the vandalism occurred on a slide and beneath a panel.

The graffiti has since been removed, DRPS said.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the area during this time and may have seen any suspicious activity to come contact Det. Micallef of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1615, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.