1 person possibly unaccounted for following Bowmanville structure fire: police

Durham police say there are unconfirmed reports that one person may be unaccounted for following an overnight fire in downtown Bowmanville.

“There’s reports that potentially somebody was in one of the units, but that is unconfirmed. At this time, due to the nature of the scene and fire, being unable at this time to attend the unit is unconfirmed,” said Const. Emily Mitchell, of Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), adding they’ll assist in any way necessary with the investigation of this incident.

The fire broke out at a commercial/residential building at 69 to 75 King St. W., near Temperance Street.

Chief David Speed, Clarington Emergency and Fire Services Chief David Speed, of Clarington Emergency and Fire Services, speaks to the media on March 6 following a large fire in downtown Bowmanville. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) (SIMON SHEEHAN )

Chief David Speed, of Clarington Emergency and Fire Services, said they were called to that area around midnight.

Upon arrival, he said crews encountered flames and smoke that were visible through the roof, and began working to contain the fire within the building, which is home to both stores and apartments. He added that the fire is now under control and mostly doused.

Mitchell said a number of people were promptly evacuated from the structure. No injuries were reported, she added.

Bowmanville fire March 6 Crews work to douse a fire at a commercial/residential building in downtown Bowmanville. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) (SIMON SHEEHAN )

Speed, meanwhile, thanked Oshawa Fire Service for their assistance with this call. He noted that the building was recently retrofitted to include proper fire separations to ensure it complies with the fire code.

“The fire separation did their job, not allowing fire spread vertically. But unfortunately, the fire spread above the outside the building, on the roof,” Speed said, confirming a significant had previously struck a number of historical buildings on the same block.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called and is expected to attend the scene today.

King Street currently remains closed from Scugog Street to Temperance, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.