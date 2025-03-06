Investigation underway following ‘devastating’ fire in downtown Bowmanville

An investigation is now underway after several historic buildings in the town of Bowmanville were significantly damaged in an overnight fire.

The blaze broke out just before midnight on Wednesday at a residential/commercial property at 69 to 75 King St. W., near Temperance Street.

Chief David Speed, of Clarington Emergency and Fire Services, told CP24 that upon arrival crews encountered heavy flames and smoke that were visible through the roof.

He said they immediately began working to contain the rapidly growing fire, which firefighters identified was located on the third floor.

Crews eventually left the building, he said, and began pouring water on the structure and the roof.

The fire, which Speed said was exacerbated by the windy weather conditions, is now under control and mostly doused. Crews remain on scene and are actively working to “fully” extinguish it, the Municipality of Clarington, which includes Bowmanville, said in a written statement.

Speed added that recent retrofits to bring the building into compliance with the fire code helped ensure that the fire didn’t spread to adjoining units.

“The fire separations did their job, not allowing fire spread vertically. But unfortunately, the fire spread above the outside the building, on the roof,” he said, confirming that a significant fire had previously struck a number of historical buildings on the same block.

Chief David Speed, Clarington Emergency and Fire Services Chief David Speed, of Clarington Emergency and Fire Services, speaks to the media on March 6 following a large fire in downtown Bowmanville. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) (SIMON SHEEHAN )

The municipality went on to say that all of the tenants have been safely evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported.

Police, however, say there are unconfirmed reports that one person may be unaccounted for. The municipality added that it is unclear at this point if that individual was inside the building at the time of the fire.

“There’s reports that potentially somebody was in one of the units, but that is unconfirmed. At this time, due to the nature of the scene and fire, being unable at this time to attend the unit is unconfirmed,” said Durham Regional Police Const. Emily Mitchell, adding they’ll assist in any way necessary with the investigation into this fire.

All displaced residents have been taken to a hotel and the Region of Durham’s Emergency Social Services team is working to move impacted families to new temporary accommodations.

The Municipality of Clarington’s Economic Development office will also be reaching out to affected businesses to support them, alongside the Clarington Board of Trade and Downtown Bowmanville Business Improvement Area.

Bowmanville fire March 6 Crews work to douse a fire at a commercial/residential building in downtown Bowmanville. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) (SIMON SHEEHAN )

In a statement, Bowmanville Mayor Adrian Foster said the community is “heartbroken” by the “devastating” fire that struck the town’s historic downtown area.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted. We are sorrowful for the people who have lost their homes and businesses,” he wrote in a statement.

“As a community, we are grieving for the damage done to Historic Downtown Bowmanville—a beloved spot where residents shop and connect. Our municipality will do everything we can in the coming days, weeks, and months to support those affected by the fire as they rebuild and rise again.”

Foster thanked fire crews for working through the night “to protect our community, and our partners for supporting the response.”

The Municipality of Clarington’s Economic Development office would also be reaching out to affected businesses to support them, alongside the Clarington Board of Trade and Downtown Bowmanville Business Improvement Area.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

King Street is closed until further notice from Scugog Street to Temperance. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.