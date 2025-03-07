Two people critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Two people are critically injured following a collision in Oshawa on Friday morning, Durham Regional Police say.

In a post on X, police say the intersection at Simcoe Street North and Howden Road East is closed as they investigate the crash.

Police did not provide any details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officers say the two drivers were rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police urge drivers to consider alternate routes at this time.