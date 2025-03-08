19-year-old man critical after crash involving tractor-trailer in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police say one person was critically injured in a crash in Whitby on Friday, March 7, 2024.

Police say a 19-year-old man has critical injuries following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Whitby on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Ridge Road near Peleshok Drive Friday morning for a two-vehicle collision.

Police say a southbound Honda CRV lost control and veered into the path of the northbound tractor.

“The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles,” police said. Images from the scene showed both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, life-altering injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor, a 45-year-old man, did not sustain physical injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Police said Lake Ridge Road was closed for several hours afor the investigation.