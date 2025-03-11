1 person found deceased inside Bowmanville building that caught fire, say police

One person unaccounted for after major fire in downtown Bowmanville

One person has been found dead inside a building that caught fire in the town of Bowmanville last Thursday, say police.

On Monday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) reported that the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) has located a deceased individual inside a residential/commercial property at 69 to 75 King St. W., near Temperance Street.

Investigators said they are currently working to determine the person’s identity.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with those impacted by this tragedy,” police said in a news release.

Police previously said that there were unconfirmed reports that one person may be unaccounted for following the fire.

The smoky blaze broke out shortly before midnight on the building’s third floor, significantly damaging several historical buildings in the town’s downtown core.

All of the tenants were safely evacuated and efforts are now underway to support them and relocate them to new temporary accommodations.

No injuries were reported,

The Municipality of Clarington’s Economic Development office has reached out to affected businesses to assist them, alongside the Clarington Board of Trade and Downtown Bowmanville Business Improvement Area.

In a written update posted it its website on Monday, the Municipality of Clarington, of which Bowmanville is a member, said the OFM will begin “precise excavation to remove portions of some buildings, which may include front facades.”

The municipality added that decisions will be made about the structural integrity of surrounding buildings and orders will be issued to property owners regarding next steps once the investigation is done.

The origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Micallef of DRPS’s East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1615, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.