Two kids and a woman have been pulled from a house fire in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.

A mother and one of two children pulled from a house fire in Oshawa on Wednesday morning have died, Durham Regional Police confirmed to CP24.

The fire broke out at a home on McGrigor Street, near King Street West and Centre Street South.

The injured child has been transported to SickKids hospital for treatment, police said.

A man was also transported from the home to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…