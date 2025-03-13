Woman dead after collision near Uxbridge

A woman has died following a collision near Uxbridge on Thursday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say. (CP24 Chopper)

A woman has died following a collision near Uxbridge on Thursday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

It happened on Lake Ridge Road at Scugog Line 14, located northeast of Uxbridge.

Police did not provide any further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In CP24 chopper footage, debris from what appears to be a black sedan and a white SUV is strewn across the shoulder of the road. The airbags appear to have deployed in the SUV and the front bumper is completely torn off. The hood of the sedan appears smashed, crumpled further into the vehicle.

Police say southbound Lake Ridge Road is closed at Scugog Line 14, advising motorists to avoid the area at this time as the closure could last for several hours.