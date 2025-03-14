13-year-old boy, 21-year-old man charged in Pickering fail-to-remain crash involving stolen vehicle

A Durham Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/Durham Regional Police)

A 13-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been charged after they allegedly fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Pickering early Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police said they were called for a collision near Kingston and Whites roads just before 1:30 a.m.

A speeding black Ford Fusion lost control and left the roadway, police said. The two occupants got out and fled on foot.

“Officers arrived on scene and began setting up containment in the area. Two males were located and taken into custody without incident,” police said.

They added that investigators learned the vehicle was stolen.

On Friday, police identified the 21-year-old as D’onte Richards. The 13-year-old cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They both have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fail to remain.

Richards is facing an additional charge of breach of probation, while the teen has also been charged with failure to comply with a release order.