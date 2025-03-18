Man facing multiple charges in connection with alleged frauds at Pickering jewelry store

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a number of alleged frauds at a jewelry store in Pickering earlier this year.

Durham Regional Police say the suspect visited a Peoples Jewellers location located at 1355 Kingston Rd., east of Liverpool Road, on Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.

The suspect used different names during each visit, police say, when he allegedly used a store line of credit to purchase over $20,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say they launched a multijurisdictional fraud investigation on March 5. They add that they were able to identify the suspect after he committed “similar offences” throughout the GTA. Police did not detail what happened in the other incidents.

On Saturday, police charged Markham resident Samuel Yzraiib, 25, with two counts of fraud over $5,000, 23 counts of possession of identification of another and two counts of fail to comply with court order.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.