Man charged after firearms discharged inside his home in Oshawa: police

A 43-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly firing guns inside his home in Oshawa earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday at a residence near Montrave and Hillside avenues, which is north of Highway 401 and just west of Park Road South.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they attended that area at about 3:10 a.m. after receiving multiple calls for gunshots.

At the scene, officers found a suspect walking on the street carrying a rifle and arrested him without incident, they said in a news release.

Police said further investigation found the man had fired multiple rounds from firearms while inside the home.

Eric Jones, of Oshawa, is charged with one count each of possess weapon dangerous to public peace and possess a schedule I substance, two counts of possess prohibited device, three counts of discharge firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, and nine counts of careless use/storage of a firearm carelessly. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Baldini of DRPS’s Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-579-1520, ext. 2765, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.