‘After-hours bar’ shut down in Oshawa: Durham police

Durham police say they successfully shut down an “after-hours bar” that was operating in Oshawa.

Durham police say they successfully shut down an “after-hours bar” in Oshawa that was allegedly selling alcohol without a license.

Police say on Mar. 16, officers executed a search warrant at 20 Bond Street West near Simcoe and Centre streets north after multiple complaints.

Officers seized a number of items including money, point of sale terminals, and “an extensive amount of alcohol.”

Mustafa Popal, 33, of Toronto was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing liquor and unlawfully selling liquor under the Liquor Licence Act.

The charges have not been tested in court.