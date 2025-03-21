Man arrested after attempting to rob person with blow torch in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on February 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham Regional Police say they’ve arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly used a blowtorch during an attempted robbery in Whitby.

Police say just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a robbery call in the area of Dundas Street West and Annes Street.

A person was walking in the area when they were approached by a man who was holding a lit blowtorch, police say.

The man then demanded the person’s personal property, but police say the victim fought back and escaped.

No physical injuries were reported to police.

The man was arrested by Durham officers a short distance away.

Police say London Bossio, 28, of Whitby is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation. The charges have not been tested in court.