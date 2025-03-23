Durham police issue community safety alert after high-risk offender released

Keith Theodore Constantin who is residing in Oshawa after serving his sentence is the subject of a community safety alert (Durham Regional Police)

Durham police are advising residents in Oshawa to be vigilant as a high-risk offender who was released after serving his sentence for breach of probation is residing in the city.

On Saturday, police issued a community safety alert for Keith Theodore Constantin, who they say “poses a significant risk to the community, especially children.”

According to police, Constantin has a history of criminal convictions, including sexual assault with a weapon, assault, robbery, possession of explosives and multiple violations of probation orders.

Under the Community Safety and Policing Act, the chief of police or his designate may disclose personal information about someone if they believe the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property.

Police assured the community that they would continue to monitor his whereabouts and activities, noting that he is subject to electric monitoring.

Constantin is not allowed to be alone with anyone under 16 unless the minor is accompanied by a responsible adult over 21. He is also prohibited from attending any daycare, swimming area, school grounds, or playground where children could be present.

The court also ordered him to abstain from possessing, purchasing or consuming alcohol as well as drugs, narcotics or controlled substances, except in accordance with a medical prescription.

Constantin must abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m., not use the internet or digital networks and not own or possess any weapons.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious or dangerous behaviours immediately by calling 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5357 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.