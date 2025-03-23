Suspect assaulted woman, attempted to set her hijab on fire at Ajax library: police

The 'unprovoked attack' happened on Saturday at Ajax Public Library’s Main Branch.

A 25-year-old woman from Ajax, Ont. is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting and attempting to light a woman’s hijab on fire inside a library.

The incident, which Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are describing as an “unprovoked attack,” happened on Saturday at Ajax Public Library’s Main Branch at 55 Harwood Ave., just south of Highway 401.

Police said they were called to that area at around noon for reports of an assault.

In a news release, officers said they spoke with a victim who said she was in the library studying when she was approached by an unknown female, who yelled profanities at her and threw objects at her head.

Investigators said the suspect tried to remove the victim’s hijab, while pouring an unknown liquid on it. They suspect then allegedly attempted to light to garment on fire.

Police said the victim screamed for help and security intervened.

“The suspect fled the library but was located by officers a few hours later and taken into custody without incident,” DTPS said in a release.

Kaley-Ann Freier, 25, of Ajax, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of fail to comply with probation order. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“Under the Criminal Code of Canada, investigators are required to consult with the Crown Attorney’s office to determine whether the evidence meets the legal threshold for hate to be considered a factor,” police said.

Ajax Public Library - Main Branch An outside shot of Ajax Public Library's Main Branch at 55 Harwood Ave. (Ajax Public Library photo) (Lorne Chapman)

Ajax officials denounce violent incident

In a statement, Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier and Library Board Vice Chair Deborah McDougall Jones on behalf of Council and Library Board said they’re “horrified” by this act of violence, which they indicated “appears to have been motivated by Islamophobia.”

“The Library strives to be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, and acts of hate and violence will not be tolerated in any Town facility or public space,” Collier and McDougall wrote.

“To the victim of this terrible act and anyone triggered, hurt, or disheartened by this attack - especially as it occurred during Ramadan, a month of peace and spiritual connection - we are here to support you and to stand up against all forms of hate and intolerance.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Goldenberg of DRPS’s West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2529, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.