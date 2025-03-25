Scarborough Coun. Jennifer McKelvie announced as federal Liberal candidate in Ajax

Scarborough councillor Jennifer McKelvie is running to become the next Ajax MP.

Terry Duguid, the Liberal Party of Canada’s national campaign co-chair, confirmed the news in a statement posted online on Monday night.

“I’m pleased to share that Jennifer McKelvie will be the Liberal Candidate for Ajax in the next federal election, and will continue building on our hard work to keep Canada moving forward,” he wrote.

“As we look forward to the important work ahead of us, the hope and hard work of Liberals across Canada will ensure our candidates and teams are ready to run competitive campaigns and earn another mandate from Canadians – including right here in Ajax.”

McKelvie was first elected to Toronto city council in 2018.

The Scarborough-Rouge River representative was appointed deputy mayor following her 2022 re-election and assumed the role of mayor from February to July 2023 after John Tory stepped down.

An award-wining geoscientist, she serves as chair of the infrastructure and environment committee and sits on the board of the Green Municipal Fund for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

McKelvie is taking on Conservative candidate Greg Brady, a former AM 640 morning host.

Ajax is currently represented federally by Liberal MP Mark Holland, who announced last week that he won’t be running again.