Police say auto theft suspect who later violated release conditions gave wrong name to courts

The female suspect, one of the 11 people arrested in connection with an auto theft investigation in Durham Region is shown. (DRPS)

Police say that a suspect in an auto theft investigation falsely identified herself to both investigators and the courts before skipping out on bail and later speeding away from cops in an Oshawa parking lot.

Durham police arrested 11 Quebec residents who are alleged to have been part of an “organized crime auto theft network” earlier this month.

One of the suspects was later released and was supposed to be residing with a surety in Montreal.

However, police conducted a compliance check at the address four days later and found no signs of the suspect.

In a news release on Friday, police said that they have since learned that the suspect falsely identified herself to the investigators and the courts.

She is now being identified as Asmaa Ouadria, 24, of Quebec, police say.

The development comes one day after police released a video that showed the suspect evading arrest in an Oshawa plaza parking lot.

On March 21, Ouadria was spotted at the Oshawa plaza by a Durham police officer, who attempted to arrest her for violating her release conditions.

However, police say that Ouadria got into the passenger seat of a whiter Mercedes, while the unidentified driver allegedly reversed the vehicle, dragging the officer several metres before slamming into a parked car and fleeing the area.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Ouadria is believed to have been involved with a group responsible for the theft of 38 vehicles estimated to be worth $2.5 million, according to police.

So far, only 20 of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, police say.

Ouadria is wanted for failure to comply with release order, obstructing police and evading lawful custody and police say that “additional charges are expected.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with surveillance video of the area.