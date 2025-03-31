Toronto man charged after allegedly using counterfeit money to buy goods in Durham Region

Samples of counterfeit currency seized during a recent investigation in Durham Region. (DRPS photos)

A Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly using counterfeit money to buy goods in Durham Region.

The fraudulent purchases occurred between Jan. 8 and March 14 at several electronic and clothing stores in the region, according to Durham police.

Police say a male suspect entered the establishments and used phony $100 dollar bills to buy items.

In some cases, employees recognized the counterfeit bills and declined the sales, they said.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect was linked to other similar incidents and was identified,” Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said in a news release.

On March 27, 33-year-old Toronto resident Delton Parchment was arrested without incident and charged with three counts each of fraud under $5,000 and utter counterfeit money, and one count of possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Investigators said they also seized more than $3,000 in counterfeit currency from the accused.

Police are investigating additional incidents of the same counterfeit bills being circulated throughout Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Kane, of DRPS’s Financial Crimes Unit, at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5371, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.