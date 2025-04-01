‘It’s terrifying’: Tenants of GTA apartment building anxious about losing affordable housing to new development

Kristi Bentley shows the letter tenants of an Ajax apartment building received informing them that their building would be demolished. (CTV News Toronto)

Residents of an Ajax apartment complex are scared and scrambling to find a new place to live after learning about plans to demolish the building and make way for a new 25-storey mixed-use development.

“It’s terrifying,” said tenant Kristi Bentley, fighting back tears. “My son shouldn’t have to go through that. It’s corporate greed and they don’t care about us who are already living here.”

Bentley and her 10-year-old son have lived in their apartment for seven years. She pays $1,100 in rent a month.

As a single mom who works at a grocery store, it’s been a stable and affordable place to live — until now.

“I don’t think it’s right to be tearing down an existing building that houses like 100 people. Pick somewhere that’s vacant.”

Just over a week ago, Bentley received a letter from the Brosko Property Management company, describing the plan for 145, 147 and 149 Kings Crescent in Ajax to be torn down.

Ajax apartment letter Residents of an Ajax apartment building received this letter informing them that their building would be demolished to make way for a new development.

The letter states that tenants of the low-rise walk up will receive four months’ notice to move out along with compensation of three months’ rent.

To make matters worse for Bentley, the project is not going through the town’s council approval process.

Bill 109 — the province’s ‘More Homes for Everyone Act’ which passed in 2022 and aims to speed up building housing — allows staff to identify developments that already meet planning and zoning bylaws.

‘This won’t be affordable housing’

Bentley and the other tenants say many of the people who live in the building are single parents, seniors, or have health issues, and don’t have incomes to go anywhere else.

The building is next to other high-rise rentals, but tenants said other apartments in the area are double the price or more than what they’re paying now.

“This won’t be affordable housing when the 24 floors are done,” said Doug Murphy, 72, who has lived in the building for 30 years, and gets by on an income of $1,700 a month. “Who can afford that?”

Right now, Murphy pays $1,060 a month in rent.

“What the town really needs to do is just develop the other places that they already either approved or have applications for,” said Tyler Hunting, who has lived in the building with his family for 20 years.

Town spokesperson Sam Paterson said Ajax already had the authority to bypass council before Bill 109 extended it across Ontario.

Paterson, Interim Supervisor of Communications and Engagement said the town has met with the developer, that 10 per cent of the units will be affordable, and the town is committed to ensuring clear communication with affected tenants.

“All the things that they are promised as tenants, (we are) making sure they are very well aware of all those things going forward, so that they can head into the next steps with more certainty because right now I can appreciate that it’s a very emotionally charged situation,” she said.

No timeline for a move-out date has been set.

“For them to just kick us out on the street to build a building that’s not going to be affordable for the average person, it’s heartbreaking,” said Bentley.

CTV News reached out to Brosko Property Management company for comment and is awaiting a response.