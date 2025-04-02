Whitby man wanted for 2 separate sexual assaults, 1 of which involved a minor

Jared Merciera, 35, of Whitby, is wanted for 2 separate sexual assaults, one of which involved a minor. (DRPS photo)

Police are looking for a 35-year-old man from Whitby who allegedly sexually assaulted a child and an adult in two separate incidents.

The first incident happened in January. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) say the suspect was visiting with friends in Clarington, Ont. when he allegedly touched a nine-year-old victim in an “inappropriate manner.”

The following month, in February, the same suspect allegedly sexually assaulted an adult victim at a residence in Whitby.

“The victim woke up to the suspect sexually assaulting her. The suspect then brought the victim to his vehicle, where he assaulted her,” police said in a news release.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone who knows the suspect’s whereabouts to contact them.

Jared Merciera, 35, of Whitby, is wanted for one count each of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, assault cause bodily harm, choking, uttering threats to cause death, and dangerous operation, and two counts of sexual assault.

He is described as a white male and five-foot-six with a medium build, brown hair, and full beard.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Fitzgerald of DRPS’s Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.