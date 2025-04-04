47-year-old Whitby man charged in child luring investigation, police say

A 47-year-old Whitby man is facing charges after allegedly communicating online with someone he “believed was a 14-year-old girl,” Durham police say.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators say the suspect used the username “Durham4222” on a messaging platform known as “Chat IB.” It’s further alleged the accused sent images and made arrangements to meet the girl at an undisclosed park in Pickering to “engage in sexual acts,” police said.

When the suspect arrived at the park, officials say members of the Durham’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit took him into custody.

Steven Catucci, of Whitby, is charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Police say they are concerned there could be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward to Crime Stoppers or police.