Clarington residents urged to steer clear of fox family

Officials are warning residents to steer clear of a fox family that has settled near a property in the community of Courtice.

In a news release, Clarington’s Animal Services Division said that staff have seen a “significant rise in the number of” onlookers in the area who are eager to get a peek of the family.

Officials said the crowds are “disturbing local wildlife” and “creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians, students and Clarington crossing guards,” the news release continued.

According to animal services, the mother fox and her babies will “naturally move on once they are strong and ready.”

In the meantime, officials stress that the family should not be approached or fed. Feeding the animals may lead to a dependence on humans for survival, officials said.

A representative from the municipality also confirmed that feeding the foxes “could possibly” result in the foxes venturing into populated areas more often.

“Clarington’s Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will be regularly patrolling the area to ensure that sidewalks and school crossings remain clear of obstructions and are safe for students and pedestrians,” the news release read.