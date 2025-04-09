5-year-old child believed to be in Colombia after alleged parental abduction: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Durham Regional Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 41-year-old woman wanted for an alleged parental abduction.

In a release on Wednesday, Durham police say officers with their Central West Division began an investigation into an alleged parental abduction involving a 5-year-old child and his mother in August of 2024.

Police say the mother had taken the child to Colombia and is now refusing to return him to Canada.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for her arrest as a result. Patricia Montero-Zambrano, 41, is wanted for abduction by parent/custody order.

Police say efforts are underway to retrieve the child from Colombia and ensure his safe return to his father in Canada.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police at 905-579-1520 ext. 1829, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.