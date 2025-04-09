Hamilton man charged with child luring after sharing explicit content on chat site: Durham police

A Hamilton man is facing child luring charges after sending sexually explicit messages and images to someone he thought was teenage girl.

Durham Regional Police Service say members with their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit had been investigating a man who was sending sexually explicit messages and images to a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The man also allegedly asked the girl to send him photos.

They say the suspect communicated with the teen on a free chat site called ‘ChatIW’ under the username ‘JuniorJohnson.’

On Tuesday, police executed warrants at two homes in Hamilton and arrested 72-year-old James Daw, of Hamilton, without incident.

He is facing multiple charges including luring a person under 16 to facilitate sexual assault, luring a person under 18 to facilitate making child pornography, and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 for the purpose of making child pornography among others.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking that anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Tyrell at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5544, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.