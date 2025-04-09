Pickering man accused of committing indecent act near playground: police

A 37-year-old man is facing four charges, including indecent exposure and criminal harassment, after allegedly appearing naked in a public area in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say they received reports of indecency in the area of Diefenbaker Court and Valley Farm Road on Monday around 10 a.m.

According to a police press release, the witness said there was a naked man standing outside a tent “committing an indecent act near a public playground.”

The police located the suspect “a short time later.”

The suspect, identified by police as Steven Gaudette, was arrested for the April 7 incident, and further investigation also revealed that he was allegedly involved in another incident on April 4, according to investigators.

In the April 4 incident, police allege Gaudette chased after a woman in a Pickering plaza. The woman entered a nearby building, police said, and the suspect went in “another direction.”