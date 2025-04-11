29-year-old Toronto man charged after he allegedly lied about age to date 13-year-old girl

Police in Durham Region have charged a 29-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly pretended to be a 15-year-old boy in order “have a relationship” with a 13-year-old girl.

In a news release issued Friday, police say the suspect allegedly met the girl on Snapchat, where he posed as a younger boy in and effort to “befriend the victim.” It’s later alleged that the two later met and “started a relationship.”

After several months, officers with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) say the relationship became physical. Eventually when the victim discovered the suspect’s real age, police say she then contacted authorities.

Christian Senato, 29, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and two counts of luring a person under 16 to facilitate those offences.

He was held for a bail hearing, though none of those charges have been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to come forward or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.