1 dead, another critically injured after vehicle collides into bus shelter in Pickering: police

One woman has died, and one man is critically injured after a vehicle struck them at a bus shelter in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle was heading westbound on Kingston Road when it “lost control” and struck the bus shelter.

“There were two people that were standing at that bus shelter that were struck by the vehicle,” Const. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics were transporting the woman via ambulance up until Whites Road, where they made the decision to call in Ornge, an air ambulance, to airlift her.

“Air Ornge did land on (Hwy.) 401 with the intent to continue to transport, however, the female did die on her way to the hospital,” Bortoluss said.

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured following the collision and currently remains at a trauma centre in Toronto.

The two victims were unknown to each other, Bortoluss says.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.