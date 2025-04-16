2 critically injured after vehicle hit bus shelter in Pickering: police

An aerial view of the collision in Pickering on April 16. (CP24 Chopper)

Two people are critically injured after a vehicle collided into a bus shelter in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.

In a post on X just before 3 p.m., police say Kingston Road from Brock and Valleyfarm roads are closed. They add that two people were taken to Toronto-area trauma centres in life-threatening condition. It is unclear whether the two victims were inside the vehicle or waiting at the bus shelter.

Police say Ornge, an air ambulance organization, is attending the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are currently unknown.

ROAD CLOSURE | PICKERING



Kingston Road between Brock Road and Valleyfarm Road in Pickering is shut down after a vehicle drove into a bus shelter. Two people have been transported to Toronto-area trauma centres in life-threatening condition.



Further information to… pic.twitter.com/BH3D3DfG7s — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 16, 2025

This is a developing news story. More details to come…