Woman dead after multi-vehicle collision in Ajax, police say

An aerial view of a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Wednesday, April 16. (CP24 Chopper)

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

At around 1:30 p.m., police said in a post on X that the intersection at Kingston Road West and Elizabeth Street was closed as officers investigated a collision involving three vehicles.

Police say a man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police did not provide further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

UPDATE



An adult female has been pronounced deceased.



An adult male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Updates to follow. https://t.co/LOoJuK2Cot — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 16, 2025

This is a developing story. More details to come…