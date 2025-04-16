Woman dead after multi-vehicle collision in Ajax, police say

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.
At around 1:30 p.m., police said in a post on X that the intersection at Kingston Road West and Elizabeth Street was closed as officers investigated a collision involving three vehicles.
Police say a man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Durham police did not provide further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
UPDATE—

An adult female has been pronounced deceased.
An adult female has been pronounced deceased.
An adult male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. More details to come…