Woman dead after multi-vehicle collision in Ajax, police say

By Alex Arsenych

An aerial view of a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Wednesday, April 16. (CP24 Chopper)

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

At around 1:30 p.m., police said in a post on X that the intersection at Kingston Road West and Elizabeth Street was closed as officers investigated a collision involving three vehicles.

Police say a man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police did not provide further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. More details to come…