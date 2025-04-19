Police investigating shots fired at an Ajax cemetery

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)

Durham police are investigating after shots were fired at a cemetery in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.

Police say at around 5:40 p.m. on April 17, officers responded to Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Church Street North near Taunton Road West and Westney Road North for the sound of gunshots.

Several shell casings were found in the area by officers.

Police say two white SUVs were seen travelling at a high rate of speed shortly after the gunshots were heard.

No injuries were reported.

Police are now investigating and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1905.