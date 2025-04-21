Foul play not suspected, say police, after man found dead inside limo that caught fire in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police Services cruiser is shown in this file photo.

Foul play is not suspected after a 46-year-old man was found dead inside a limousine that caught fire in Whitby last week, say police.

On April 17, just before 9 a.m., Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to an “assist-fire” call near Consumers Drive and Brock Street.

They said Whitby Fire had contacted them after finding a deceased person within a vehicle.

On Monday, the deceased person was identified as 46-year-old Jason Webber.

Police said it is believed that the injuries he sustained were as a result of the fire.

“There is no evidence at this time to suggest there is a concern for public safety,” DRPS said last Thursday.

Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Coroner also attended the scene to conduct an investigation, which has now concluded.

Efforts to determine the cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Brazil of DRPS’s Central West Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2221, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.