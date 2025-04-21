Shots fired at two Ajax homes: Durham police

Bullets struck two homes and multiple vehicles in Ajax last Friday, Durham police say.

In a news release on Monday, police said at around 12:40 a.m. on April 18, officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Abbs Court and Willer Avenue.

Durham police say multiple shell casings were found on the road and bullet holes were found in two homes and vehicles.

Residents were home at the time of the shooting, but police say no physical injuries were reported.

Durham investigators are searching for three men who were wearing dark clothing at the time and drove a black four-door vehicle that was seen speeding away from the area.

Police are asking for any witness, or anyone with video footage, to contact them at 1-905-579-1520 ext. 2563, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.