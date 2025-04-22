‘Ensure no further victims’: Police share photo of man accused of sexual assault in Oshawa

Durham police are sharing a photo of a man accused of sexual assault in Oshawa to “ensure there are no further victims.”

Police say officers responded to a call in the area of Dean Avenue and Sedan Crescent, near Bloor Street East, on Monday for reports of a sexual assault.

They say a man approached the victim while she was walking down the street and then allegedly touched her inappropriately before running away.

The victim was not physically injured, police say.

The victim provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle – a silver Nissan Rogue – and police say they found him later that day at a residence in the Harmony and Rossland roads area.

Police say they arrested Andrew Pineda-Mayen, 25, of Oshawa and charged him with sexual assault, failing to comply with a probation order, and disobeying an order of the court. The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information or who wants to report a similar incident is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2765.