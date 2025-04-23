Elderly woman assaulted after collision in Ajax, provincial police say

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An elderly woman was assaulted after being involved in a collision in Ajax, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the two-vehicle collision happened at the Salem Road ramp heading eastbound on Highway 401, sometime between 10:35 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

“An 84-year-old woman who is now in a trauma centre, fighting for her life, was taken to hospital after being assaulted after this collision,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on X.

Police are searching for the suspect involved, who they describe as a 20 to 35-year-old man with long black hair and tattoos on his arms and chest. They add that he was driving a white or light beige sedan, that may be damaged.

“If you were in the area, if you saw anything this morning at 401 near Salem Road just before 11 o’clock this morning, please call the Whitby OPP,” Schmidt said.