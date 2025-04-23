Elderly woman critically injured after being hit by school bus in Oshawa, police say

An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a school bus in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Durham Regional Police say the incident happened at around 2:45 p.m., prompting police to temporarily close Simcoe Street South between Mill and Albany streets.
Police say the woman was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
No children were injured from the collision, and neither was the bus driver, they add.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
Roadway has been reopened.