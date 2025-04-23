Elderly woman critically injured after being hit by school bus in Oshawa, police say

An elderly woman was critically injured after a school bus struck her in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon, police say. (CTV News Toronto)

An elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a school bus in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Durham Regional Police say the incident happened at around 2:45 p.m., prompting police to temporarily close Simcoe Street South between Mill and Albany streets.

Police say the woman was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

No children were injured from the collision, and neither was the bus driver, they add.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.