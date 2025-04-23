Woman arrested after officer dragged during attempted arrest in Oshawa

Durham police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with an incident where a police officer was dragged by a vehicle during an attempted arrest last month.

In a news release, issued Wednesday, police say the incident happened on March 21, around 1:30 p.m., when an officer with the auto theft unit spotted a suspect from a recent investigation at a plaza on Stevenson Road South.

Police say the officer attempted to arrest the woman, who was they say was breaching her release conditions.

It’s alleged that the woman “got into the front passenger seat and an unknown driver began reversing the vehicle, dragging the officer several metres.”

The vehicle then struck a parked car before fleeing. Police have not said whether they have identified the driver of the vehicle.

The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Asmaa Ouadria of Quebec, was arrested on April 22 while already in custody for unrelated matters, police say.

She faces multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing police, perjury, and dozens of counts of failing to comply with court orders.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Brown of Project Attire at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 7827.